The moves that changed cardiology in 2023

From prior authorization updates to new acquisitions, here are 10 moves that significantly affected the cardiology space in 2023.

Prior authorization updates

UnitedHealthcare in September began a two-phase approach to eliminate prior authorization requirements for several procedure codes, including 12 cardiology-related codes.

Lawsuits

Prime Healthcare Services, the parent company of Reno, Nev.-based Mary's Health Network, filed a lawsuit in December against Reno-based Renown Health alleging monopolistic practices for cardiology services.

Three lawsuits were filed against Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., and its affiliate, Commonwealth Health System, in June and July following a data breach that compromised the personal information of 181,764 patients.

Acquisitions and openings

Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America added Atlanta Heart Specialists to its network in December and Daytona (Fla.) Heart Group in September.

Chicago-based Endeavor Health Edward Hospital announced in December plans to open the first cardiac ASC in the Chicago region at its Naperville-based hospital campus in 2025.

Provident's third-quarter "Mergers and Acquisitions Update" report included a list of notable cardiology acquisitions in November.

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute opened a facility in Mokena, Ind., in November.

The first independent cardiology group in the Treasure Valley region of Idaho opened in July.

Closures and consolidations

Two San Antonio-based cardiovascular centers owned by Peripheral Vascular Associates announced in October that they were likely shut down due to "business difficulties."

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare announced in October that it is moving its heart and vascular care services to one location on its Audubon, Ky., campus.