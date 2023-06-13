Hackers obtain private data from 181,764 patients at Pennsylvania cardiology group

Private data from 181,764 patients at Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., an affiliate of Commonwealth Health System, has been potentially compromised following a breach by hackers that occurred on Feb. 2, according to a June 12 report from The Times-Tribune.

The breach was not discovered by the practice until April 13. It is the latest attack in a series targeting Northeast Pennsylvania medical providers, according to the report.

Health system officials did not announce the breach until two months after becoming aware so they could conduct a forensic investigation, the report said.

Exposed information varied from patient to patient, but included names, addresses and demographic information such as dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license and passport numbers, credit card or debit card and bank account numbers, and health insurance, claims and medical information.

Commonwealth Health's spokesperson Annmarie Poslock said there is no indication the hackers have used the information in any way. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security notified the system of the breach.

According to Ms. Poslock, hackers no longer have access to any of the practice's systems.