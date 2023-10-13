Norton Healthcare to consolidate cardiology services

Louisville, Ky.-based Norton Healthcare is moving its heart and vascular care services to one location on its Audubon, Ky., campus, according to an Oct. 12 report from CBS affiliate WLKY.

The heart and vascular institute will specialize in advanced heart failure and recovery, general cardiology, cardiac surgery, electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, structural heart and vascular surgery.

The 31,000-square-foot building will offer 40 exam rooms, outpatient procedure rooms and monitoring capabilities. It will also offer spaces for specialists and patients to work together on patient cases.