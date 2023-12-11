Nevada system sues competitor over alleged cardiology monopoly

Prime Healthcare Services, the parent company of Reno, Nev.-based Mary's Health Network, has filed a lawsuit against Reno-based Renown Health alleging monopolistic practices for cardiology services, according to a Dec. 11 report from the Reno Gazette Journal.

The lawsuit, filed Dec. 7, claims that Renown improperly ended an agreement to provide Saint Mary's access to cardiology specialists working with Renown.

The short notice for the termination left Saint Mary's "without an essential part of its cardiovascular program," according to the lawsuit.

This is not the first time the two groups have been entangled in legal action over cardiology services. In 2010 and 2011, Renown acquired two Reno-based cardiology practices, which accounted for nearly all of the cardiologists in the area.

In 2012, the Federal Trade Commission and the Nevada attorney general's office filed a complaint against Renown that the health system eventually settled with the agency and attorney general.

The settlement did not end the dispute between Renown and Saint Mary's, however. In 2013, Saint Mary's and eight cardiologists who worked with Saint Mary's sued Renown for refusing to provide information needed to contact and treat the cardiologists' own patients.

Both sides agreed to settle the case in 2015.





