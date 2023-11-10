The cardiology transactions shaping the industry

Cardiology is one of the most "active and sought after areas within physician practice management," according to Provident's third-quarter "Mergers and Acquisitions Update" report.
Here are notable cardiology practice acquisitions this year:
- Cardiovascular Associates of America acquired Orlando-based Cardiovascular Center of Florida.
- Cardiovascular Associates of America acquired Daytona (Fla.) Heart Group.
- CLS Health acquired Southeast Houston Cardiology.
- An undisclosed investor acquired Nathan Cardiology Associates in Houston.
- Cardiovascular Associates of America acquired Cardiovascular Associates in Orlando.
- An undisclosed investor acquired Northeast Cardiology Practice.