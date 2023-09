PE-backed organization adds Florida cardiology group

Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America has added Daytona (Fla.) Heart Group to its physician alliance.

Daytona Heart Group is the largest cardiology care provider in Volusia County, with six offices across Florida, according to a Sept. 12 news release from Cardiovascular Associates of America.

Daytona Heart Group has 13 cardiologists, providing services including cardiovascular medicine, interventional cardiology, structural cardiology interventions, electrophysiology, and diagnostic testing and imaging.

Cardiovascular Associates of America is a private equity-backed cardiology practice management services organization. With the addition of Daytona Heart Group, the company has 36 locations across Florida, the release said.