UnitedHealthcare removes 12 cardiology codes in an effort to cut prior authorization by 20%

On Sept. 1, UnitedHealthcare is set to begin a two-phased approach to eliminate prior authorization requirements for several procedure codes, including 12 cardiology-related codes. The code removals will account for almost 20 percent of its overall prior authorization volume.

On Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, codes will be eliminated for UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage, UnitedHealthcare commercial, UnitedHealthcare Oxford and UnitedHealthcare Individual Exchange plans. On Nov. 1, codes will be eliminated for the UnitedHealthcare Community Plan as well.

Here are the 12 cardiology codes that will be eliminated from prior authorization requirements, according to lists published on UHC'swebsite:

United commercial plan codes:

93303: Complete transthoracic echocardiography for congenital cardiac anomalies

93304: Transthoracic echocardiography for congenital cardiac anomalies; follow-up or limited study

United Oxford plan codes:

36483: Endovascular ablation therapy of incompetent extremity veins

92960: Elective cardioversion

93312: Transesophageal echocardiography

93660: Evaluation of a heart function using a tilt table

G0257: Unscheduled or emergency dialysis treatment for an ESRD patient in a hospital outpatient department that is not certified as an ESRD facility

G0491: Dialysis procedure at a Medicare-certified ESRD facility for acute kidney injury without end-stage renal disease

G0492: Dialysis 1 evaluation physician kidney injury without end-stage renal disease

United individual exchange plan codes:

None

United Medicare Advantage plan codes:

None

United community plan codes:

93303: Complete transthoracic echocardiography for congenital cardiac anomalies

93304: Transthoracic echocardiography for congenital cardiac anomalies; follow-up or limited study

93306: Performing and interpreting of a complete transthoracic echocardiogram

93307: Echocardiography transthoracic, real-time with image documentation

93308: Echocardiography transthoracic, real-time with image documentation, includes M-mode recording when performed