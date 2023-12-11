Endeavor Health to open Chicago's 1st cardiology ASC

Chicago-based Endeavor Health Edward Hospital plans to open the first cardiac ASC in the Chicago region at its Naperville-based hospital campus in 2025, according to a Dec. 10 report from the Daily Herald.

The 71,000-square-foot facility will feature outpatient services for cardiac catheterization and electrophysiology procedures, a cardiac rehab facility and medical office for two physician groups.

Endeavor Health, which recently rebranded from NorthShore – Edward-Elmhurst Health, is also expected to open a 170,000-square-foot cardiovascular institute pavilion at Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, Ill., next year.

Edward Hospital expects to perform more than 10,500 cardiac procedures and have 21,000 cardiac patient encounters this year.

The $70 million ASC project is expected to free up space in the hospital for cardiac patients in need of more acute care.