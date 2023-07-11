2 new lawsuits filed against Pennsylvania cardiology groups after patient data breach

In June, a patient at Great Valley Cardiology in Scranton, Pa., filed a lawsuit against the system following a data breach that compromised the personal information of 181,764 patients. Now, two more lawsuits have been filed against the system, and its affiliate, Commonwealth Health System, according to a July 10 report from The Times-Tribune.

On July 3, Scranton couple Robert and Colleen Maziarz filed a lawsuit alleging that since April, they have faced six incidents of identity and banking theft, including attempting to withdraw money from a PayPal account.

On July 5, plaintiff Timothy Ferguson also filed a lawsuit. All three lawsuits seek damages for the plaintiffs and for all other patients whose information was compromised.

All three lawsuits allege that the health system was negligent, failing to put measures in place to protect patient data. They also allege that the system waited too long to inform affected patients of the breach.