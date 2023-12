Orlando, Fla.-based Cardiovascular Associates of America has added Atlanta Heart Specialists to its network.

Atlanta Heart Specialists has eight locations, two labs and 15 cardiologists throughout the Greater Atlanta area, according to a Dec. 12 news release from Provident Healthcare Partners, which advised AHS in the deal.

Financial terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

Cardiovascular Associates of America supports more than 142 practices across eight states, according to its website.