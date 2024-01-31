5 new cardiology ASCs in January | 2024

Here are five cardiology ASCs that have recently opened or are in progress, as reported by Becker's in the last month:

1. Utica-based Central New York Cardiology opened a new, expanded office building. While the building currently houses only CNY Cardiology, eventually it will also house an outpatient pharmacy, outpatient lab services and medical imaging and an ASC.

2. Ronnie Garcia, MD, reopened his cardiology practice Baptist Medical Network-Cardiology-Seguin (Texas), formerly Mission Cardiovascular Consultants, in a larger location. The new facility has 15 procedure rooms, testing rooms and space to do in-house labs.

3. UNC Health Pardee is set to open a cardiology practice in Pisgah Forest, N.C., with a team composed completely of women. Pardee Cardiology Associates will offer services including adult inpatient and outpatient diagnostic testing as well as procedures to determine heart function and help develop treatment plans.

4. AdventHealth Medical Group opened a cardiology clinic location in Trion, Ga.. It will be led by Himanshu Patel, MD, one of the health system's affiliated cardiologists.

5. Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health broke ground on an expansion to its cardiovascular institute, which will add a cardiovascular outpatient clinic building, an inpatient building, specialty clinics, an inpatient pharmacy and other services.