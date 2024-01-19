UNC Health Pardee to open cardiology practice

UNC Health Pardee is set to open a cardiology practice in Pisgah Forest, N.C.

Pardee Cardiology Associates will be staffed with an all-female team of physicians, led by cardiologists Holly Humphrey, MD, Lillia LaPlace, MD, and Marian Taylor, MD, according to a Jan. 18 news release from the health system.

The practice offers services including adult inpatient and outpatient diagnostic testing as well as procedures to determine heart function and help develop treatment plans.

The practice is set to open Jan. 24, the release said.