UNC Health Pardee to open cardiology practice

Cameron Cortigiano -  

UNC Health Pardee is set to open a cardiology practice in Pisgah Forest, N.C.

Pardee Cardiology Associates will be staffed with an all-female team of physicians, led by cardiologists Holly Humphrey, MD, Lillia LaPlace, MD, and Marian Taylor, MD, according to a Jan. 18 news release from the health system.

The practice offers services including adult inpatient and outpatient diagnostic testing as well as procedures to determine heart function and help develop treatment plans.

The practice is set to open Jan. 24, the release said.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast