Eisenhower Health breaks ground on outpatient cardiovascular expansion

Rancho Mirage, Calif.-based Eisenhower Health has broken ground on an expansion to its cardiovascular institute, which will add a new cardiovascular outpatient clinic building, an inpatient building, specialty clinics, an inpatient pharmacy and more, according to a Jan. 15 report from NBC Palm Springs.

In the last year alone, the Eisenhower facility saw 170,000 patients at its cardiovascular institute, and medical experts expect to see more and more in the coming years, according to the report.

Money for the project came from a $259 million fundraising campaign that will support a number of major projects for the system.

The cardiovascular expansion is expected to be complete in three years and will offer offices for cardiologists and for cardiothoracic surgeons and exclusive cardiac testing.