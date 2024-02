Columbus-based OhioHealth has opened a two-story, 20,000-square-foot medical office building in Jerome, Ohio, to serve the communities of Dublin, Marysville and Plain City.

The facility, which cost the system $14.4 million to build, is located near OhioHealth Dublin Methodist Hospital.

It will house primary and specialty care, including pediatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, heart and vascular, neurosurgery and behavioral health.