UChicago Medicine to open 130K-square-foot multispecialty center

The University of Chicago Medicine is planning to open a 130,000-square-foot multispecialty care center in Indiana.

UChicago Medicine Crown Point (Ind.) is projected to accommodate 110,000 patient visits each year, according to a Feb. 26 news release from UChicago Medicine.

The facility will provide both adult and pediatric specialty services, including an ASC. The center is the organization's first freestanding facility in Indiana and its largest off-site location.

UChicago Medicine Crown Point is expected to open April 29, the release said.