CNY Cardiology relocates, adds region's only cardiac PET machine

Utica-based Central New York Cardiology has opened a new, expanded office building with high-tech equipment and the only cardiac PET scan machine in the region, according to a Jan. 29 report from NBC affiliate WKTV.

The new facility was built from the ground up and cost the system $45 million. While the building currently only houses CNY Cardiology, eventually it will also house an outpatient pharmacy, outpatient lab services and medical imaging.

The building will also add an ASC eventually. It is located across the street from Utica's Wynn Hospital.

CNY Cardiology currently treats 40,000 patients living across four counties.