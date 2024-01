AdventHealth Medical Group is opening a cardiology clinic location in Trion, Ga.

The clinic will be led by AdventHealth Medical Group cardiologist Himanshu Patel, MD, according to a news release published Jan. 19 in coosavalleynews.com. It will share a location with AdventHealth Family Medicine at Trion.

The clinic will begin taking new patients for appointments when it opens Jan. 22.

AdventHealth Medical Group is part of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth.