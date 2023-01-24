9 new joint-venture ASC updates

Here are 9 joint-venture ASC deals Becker's has reported since Dec. 27:

Greater Commercial Lending, an investment company that provides loans to companies in rural communities, landed $80 million in government-guaranteed funding to build a medical center in Zachary, La.



Goshen (Ind.) Health has opened its new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine office inside North Webster (Ind.) Community Center.



Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company have broken ground on a new medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla.



Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss.



In 2013, Bon Secours signed a performance agreement promising the construction of a 25,000-square-foot medical office building in the East End of Richmond, Va. On Jan. 10, 10 years later, the office building finally opened its doors to the public.



Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill.



Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have teamed up to acquire 13 medical office buildings for $131 million.



The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center has opened its doors to patients.



A general surgeon and radiologist are now able to build a private ASC in Orangeburg, S.C., after a nearby hospital dropped its challenge of the ASC's certificate of need application.