9 new joint-venture ASC updates

Here are 9 joint-venture ASC deals Becker's has reported since Dec. 27:
- Greater Commercial Lending, an investment company that provides loans to companies in rural communities, landed $80 million in government-guaranteed funding to build a medical center in Zachary, La.
- Goshen (Ind.) Health has opened its new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine office inside North Webster (Ind.) Community Center.
- Tallahassee-based Florida State University, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and real estate developer the St. Joe Company have broken ground on a new medical office building in Panama City Beach, Fla.
- Newmark Healthcare has arranged a $30 million construction loan to develop a 99,000-square-foot medical office building in Madison, Miss.
- In 2013, Bon Secours signed a performance agreement promising the construction of a 25,000-square-foot medical office building in the East End of Richmond, Va. On Jan. 10, 10 years later, the office building finally opened its doors to the public.
- Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill.
- Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have teamed up to acquire 13 medical office buildings for $131 million.
- The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center has opened its doors to patients.
- A general surgeon and radiologist are now able to build a private ASC in Orangeburg, S.C., after a nearby hospital dropped its challenge of the ASC's certificate of need application.