Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group have broken ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill., according to a Jan. 6 report from Rejournals.

The building is scheduled to be completed in 2024. The two-story building will be fully occupied with primary and specialty care services, imaging services, an infusion center, an endoscopy suite and after-hours care.

The 10.79 acre site for the building was purchased from SSM Health.