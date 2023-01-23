Greater Commercial Lending secures $80M for Louisiana ASC

Greater Commercial Lending, an investment company that provides loans to companies in rural communities, landed $80 million in government-guaranteed funding to build a medical center in Zachary, La.

The Agriculture Department provided the financing for the Lane Regional Medical Center, an 82,000-square-foot facility that will house areas including an ICU waiting room, an expanded outpatient surgery unit and a post-surgery support space, according to a Jan. 19 news release from the investment company.

The facility is projected for completion in 2026 and will bring an estimated 520 jobs in the area, the release said.