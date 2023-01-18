Goshen Health unveils new medical office

Goshen (Ind.) Health has opened its new Goshen Physicians Family Medicine office inside North Webster (Ind.) Community Center, Ink Free News reported Jan. 17.

The 1,100-square-foot facility is now one of 30 Goshen Health locations in four Indiana counties.

Chelsea Wolf, DO, will be the primary physician. She formerly worked at another Goshen Physicians Family Medicine facility in Syracuse, Ind.

The office has three exam rooms and a phlebotomy room. There are plans for an expansion to include a procedure room and more clinic space.

Dr. Wolf began seeing patients Dec. 27. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Jan. 16.