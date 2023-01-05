Medical office building portfolio spanning 8 states acquired for $131M

Remedy Medical Properties and Kayne Anderson Real Estate have teamed up to acquire 13 medical office buildings for $131 million, according to a Jan. 5 report from Rebusiness Online.

The buildings total 300,328 square feet across eight states, including Tennessee, Texas, Indiana, Virginia and California.

The seller of the buildings is undisclosed. All 13 are fully leased to medical practices including orthopedics, gastroenterology, radiology and imaging.

Remedy Medical Properties has 25 offices across the U.S., while Kayne Anderson Real Estate manages $14.6 billion in real estate.