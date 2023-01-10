Bon Secours opens Virginia medical office building promised 10 years ago

In 2013, Bon Secours signed a performance agreement promising the construction of a 25,000-square-foot medical office building in the East End of Richmond, Va. On Jan. 10, 10 years later, the office building finally opened its doors to the public.

Bon Secours' performance agreement with the Richmond Economic Development Authority pledged $8.5 million toward capital investment in the office building, an additional $6.7 million toward annual payroll and $1.6 million invested into a publicly available fitness center.

Construction on the office began in Feb. 2022, and was completed in Dec. 2022. It will house Richmond Community Hospital's outpatient adult behavioral health program, an outpatient wellness clinic, home health and hospice teams and additional behavioral health facilities.

During the ribbon cutting, Bon Secours announced an additional community initiative that will increase medical services in the region, focus on wellness and prevention, continue to grow community partnerships and continue to recruit physicians and associates.

"While Bon Secours has been committed to improving the health and well-being of residents in the East End since 1995, today marks a highly anticipated, very significant milestone for this community," Bryan Lee, president of Richmond Community Hospital, said in a Jan. 10 press release. "Over the past 27 years we've served this community. We've been a catalyst for positive change, job creation and neighborhood revitalization in the East End. We are glad to celebrate today at this grand opening ceremony with our neighbors and partners."