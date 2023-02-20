9 Florida updates for ASC leaders in February

Here are nine major Florida healthcare updates from February that ASC leaders should know.

1. Nine Florida neighborhoods were named among the most expensive neighborhoods for physicians to live in.

2. United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

3. Orlando-based Florida Cardiology and 10 physicians paid $2 million to resolve false claims violations.

4. Florida added 11 new ASCs between 2021 and 2022.

5. Cleveland Clinic Weston's (Fla.) department of gastroenterology, hepatology and nutrition created the Center for Human Nutrition for patients with gastrointestinal conditions.

6. Tallahassee-based Florida State University entered a scientific collaboration with Lento Bio, a pharmaceutical company developing medications for presbyopia.

7. HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization procedure.

8. Florida ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million.

9. AdventHealth broke ground on a $45.7 million medical office building with an ASC in Daytona Beach, Fla.