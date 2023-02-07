HCA Florida hospital debuts procedure to treat carotid stenosis

Claire Wallace  

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization procedure, according to a Feb. 6 report from South Florida Hospital News

HCA's vascular surgeons Kelechi Akuma, MD, and Rafael Bustamante, MD, completed the operation in less than 45 minutes. 

TCAR is a faster, less invasive procedure for treating carotid stenosis, and it often reduces a patient's stroke risk. 

TCAR procedures can be performed under local or general anesthesia and require just a small incision. 

