HCA Florida hospital debuts procedure to treat carotid stenosis

HCA Florida Northwest Hospital in Margate has completed its first elective trans-carotid artery revascularization procedure, according to a Feb. 6 report from South Florida Hospital News.

HCA's vascular surgeons Kelechi Akuma, MD, and Rafael Bustamante, MD, completed the operation in less than 45 minutes.

TCAR is a faster, less invasive procedure for treating carotid stenosis, and it often reduces a patient's stroke risk.

TCAR procedures can be performed under local or general anesthesia and require just a small incision.