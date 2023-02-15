The 12 most expensive neighborhoods for physicians to live in in the U.S. are all located in California and Florida, the two states with the most ASCs in the nation, according to a Feb. 14 report from Bloomberg based on data from home buyer website Zillow.

A single-family home in the Miami Beach, Fla.-based Star Island neighborhood would set a physician buyer back over $40 million.

Most expensive neighborhoods for physicians to live and the average home cost:

1. Star Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $40.2 million

2. Port Royal (Naples, Fla.): $16.9 million

3. Beverly Hills (Calif.) Gateway: $12.9 million

4. Trousdale Estates (Beverly Hills, Calif.): $10.8 million

5. The Flats (Beverly Hills, Calif.): $10.5 million

6. Bear's Club (Jupiter, Fla.): $9.9 million

7. Palm Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $9.4 million

8. Aqualane Shores (Naples, Fla.): $9.1 million

9. San Marino Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $8.9 million

10. Rivo Alto Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $8.5 million

11. Hibiscus Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $8.3 million

12. Di Lido Island (Miami Beach, Fla.): $8.3 million