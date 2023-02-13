Florida physician group to pay $2M to resolve false claims allegations

Orlando-based physician group Florida Cardiology and 10 physicians will pay $2 million to resolve allegations that they submitted inflated claims to Medicare and Medicaid, the Justice Department said Feb. 13.

According to a whistleblower lawsuit in which the Justice Department and the state of Florida intervened, Dr. Sandeep Bajaj and Dr. Karan Reddy caused the physician group to bill for more intravascular stents than were inserted. The group also billed for radiofrequency ablations that were not performed.

Additionally, 10 physician-defendants billed for procedures and services while they were outside the United States.

The physician defendants include Dr. Bajaj, Dr. Reddy, Dr. Abbas Ali, Dr. Claudio Manubens, Dr. Milan Kothari, Dr. Saroj Tampira, Dr. Sayed Hussain, Dr. Raviprasad Subraya, Dr. Harish Patil and Dr. Edwin Martinez.