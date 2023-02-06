Florida ophthalmologist buys medical office building for $8.9M

Ophthalmologist Shailesh Gupta, MD, has purchased Sample Executive Center in Pompano Beach, Fla., for $8.9 million, The Real Deal reported Feb. 3.

An entity owned by Dr. Gupta secured a $6.2 million mortgage for the facility.

The building is 54,500 square feet and four stories. It was previously owned by Robert Coppola of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., who paid $3.9 million for the site in 2004, according to the publication.

Other tenants of the building include Cortiva Institute Massage Therapy & Skin Care School, Debt Solution One and International Preparatory School.