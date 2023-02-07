Florida State University strikes partnership with ophthalmology drug developer

Tallahassee-based Florida State University has entered a scientific collaboration with Lento Bio, a pharmaceutical company developing medications for presbyopia.

While the eye condition impacts 1.4 billion people worldwide, its only treatment solutions are contact lenses, glasses and surgery. Lento Bio is developing a medication for more effective, less invasive presbyopia treatment.

Through its new university partnership, James Frederich, PhD, will use his lab at FSU to help Lento develop an optimized eye medication, according to a Feb. 7 press release.

Dr. Frederich heads an NIH-funded research lab in the department of chemistry and biochemistry that focuses on building complex natural products as leads for new drugs. His lab has raised over $3 million in federal funding to date.

Dr. Frederich will also be joining Lento's scientific advisory board, alongside ophthalmologist Mark Breazzano, MD, ophthalmologist Igor Bussel, MD, and investor Kenneth Scott.