10 medical office building projects to watch in 2023

There have been several major medical office building acquisitions and ground-breakings in 2022. Here are 10 major projects and buyouts to follow heading into 2023:

1. A $35 million medical office building is being constructed in Madison, Miss., that will hold offices for at least two ophthalmology providers, including the largest ophthalmology practice in the state.

2. Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Artemis Real Estate Partners partnered to acquire a $1 billion medical office building portfolio that includes 12 buildings totaling 352,981 square feet.

3. Buchanan Street Partners acquired a Laguna Beach, Calif., office building for $28.1 million that was previously owned by a New York City fund manager.

4. The Central Utica (N.Y.) Building Project began construction on an ASC and medical office building that will total 94,000 square feet.

5. Mediplex Property Group opened a medical complex in Fort Washington, Pa., that will be anchored by East Norriton Surgical Center.

6. The Naperville, Ill., zoning commission is considering a plan to tear down an existing office building and replace it with a medical office building anchored by Edward Hospital's cardiovascular center.

7. Montecito Medical acquired a four-building portfolio in Indiana and Ohio.

8. First Citizens bank put up $27.8 million for the acquisition of a medical office building portfolio in Wichita, Kan.

9. A four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md., broke ground in December and will be at least 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland.

10. Lincoln Advisors acquired 149,202-square-foot Northwest Medical Center, an office building in Atlanta that is currently 81 percent leased.