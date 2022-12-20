Medical office building with cardiovascular center proposed in Chicago suburb

Edward Hospital has proposed a new, 96,430-square-foot medical office building in Naperville, Ill., that would replace the existing office, which was constructed in the 1970s, according to a Dec. 19 report from The Naperville Sun.

The new office building would hold the hospital's cardiovascular center and would have 70,000 square feet of rentable office space still available.

The Naperville planning and zoning commission will review the proposal, which involves rezoning the site and tearing down the existing office building, at its Dec. 21 meeting.

The new building would require several reconfigurations to the existing parking lots and structures, but none of the reconfigurations would interfere with the flow of traffic, according to the report.