12-property medical office building portfolio sells for $1B

Jupiter, Fla.-based Rendina Healthcare Real Estate and Chevy Chase, Md.-based Artemis Real Estate Partners have partnered in the acquisition of a 12-property, 352,981-square-foot medical office building portfolio costing $1 billion, according to a Nov. 11 report from ConnectCRE.

The portfolio spans eight states, including Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Ohio, Texas and Virginia.

The buildings are 96 percent occupied, with 10 being located in certificate of need states. The average remaining lease term is 6.6 years.