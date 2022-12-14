$46M Maryland medical office building breaks ground

Ground has been broken on a $45.8 million, four-story medical office building in Columbia, Md. The building is part of a $5 billion plan to revitalize the Lakefront District.

The 86,000-square-foot building will be 25 percent occupied by Orthopedic Associates of Central Maryland and is expected to open in 2024, according to a Dec. 14 news release from the Howard Hughes Corp., a building developer.

"This state-of-the-art medical office building will be a significant addition to downtown Columbia and the Lakefront District," Greg Fitchitt, president of the Columbia region for Howard Hughes, said in the release. "As we welcome notable partners including the Orthopaedic Associates of Central Maryland, we continue to see the vision for the rejuvenation of the Lakefront District take hold and deliver a community anchor for all who will live, work and shop in the area."