Montecito Medical acquires 4 medical office buildings leased by eye center

Nashville, Tenn.-based Montecito Medical has acquired a four-building medical office building portfolio totaling 32,000-square-feet with locations in eastern Indiana and western Ohio.

All four buildings are currently leased to Whitewater Eye Centers, with its headquarters located in the Richmond, Ind.-based building.

The group has three additional Indiana locations outside of the Montecito Medical buildings.

"We are pleased to work with the physicians who provide care at these properties and look forward to building a long-term, win-win relationship with them," Rus Gudnyy, senior vice president of investments at Montecito, said in a Dec. 14 press release.