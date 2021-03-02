7 anesthesia company notes so far in 2021

Here are seven updates from anesthesia companies so far this year:

1. NorthStar Anesthesia completed its transition to provide services to seven Southfield, Mich.-based Beaumont Health facilities.

2. New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health will not renew Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia's contract with the health system after working with the group for three years.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Atlanta-based Piedmont Orthopedics l OrthoAtlanta to deliver anesthesia services to an ASC in Fayetteville, Ga., according to a Jan. 12 announcement. NAPA also entered into a clinical partnership with Lawrence (Mass.) General Hospital, according to a Jan. 19 announcement.

4. Healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company Health Carousel acquired Vitruvian Medical, a surgery and anesthesia locum tenens staffing company, the firm announced Jan. 14.

5. Anesthesia Associates of Lancaster (Pa.) joined Lancaster General Health Physicians.

6. U.S. Anesthesia Partners reached a three-year deal with Cigna HealthCare of Florida to keep its nearly 600 physicians in network with Cigna's Florida members, the practice announced Feb. 10.

7. Irving, Texas-based NorthStar Anesthesia began providing services Feb. 1 at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, Ky.

