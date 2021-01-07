Massachusetts health system terminates contract with NAPA

New Bedford, Mass.-based Southcoast Health will not renew North American Partners in Anesthesia's contract with the health system after working with the group for three years, SouthCoast Today reported Jan. 6.

NAPA replaced the hospital's former anesthesia group, Anesthesia Associates of Massachusetts, in May 2018. AAM served the hospital for 20 years. That group has since disbanded.

NAPA regional executives said the decision surprised them, but that they respected the health system's decision.

South Coast plans to develop an internal anesthesia program starting this spring.

More articles on surgery centers:

Ohio health system acquires surgery center for $21M

2 Texas health systems suspend surgeries, others don't

Stryker's ASC-focused business: 3 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.