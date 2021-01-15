Healthcare staffing company acquires anesthesia locum tenens company

Healthcare staffing and workforce solutions company Health Carousel acquired Vitruvian Medical, a surgery and anesthesia locum tenens staffing company, the firm announced Jan. 14.

Vitruvian Medical is headquartered in Houston. The company will continue to operate under its own brand name, but will be incorporated into the Health Carousel Locum Network.

Patrick McDermott, founder of Vitruvian Medical, said, "Vitruvian Medical is very excited to partner with an organization that shares our values of service and integrity, along with understanding the demands and need for the locum tenens market."

