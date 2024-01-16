11 ophthalmology updates in 60 days

Here are 11 headlines in the ophthalmology space that Becker's has reported on since Nov. 16:

1. Jane Edmond, MD, started a one-year term as the 128th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

2. Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners added Bucks-Mont Eye Associates to its network of ophthalmology practices.

3. The Charlottesville-based University of Virginia School of Medicine has tapped Albert Jun, MD, PhD, as its new chair of the department of ophthalmology effective May 6.

4. Atlanta-based EyeSouth Partners made its ninth affiliation in Florida through a partnership with Atlantic Eye Institute.

5. Troy, Mich.-based Clear Vision Center became the first office-based surgery center in the state to earn a Quad A accreditation.

6. Joshua Ong, MD, a resident ophthalmologist who studies eye changes in astronauts, was named to Forbes' Healthcare "30 Under 30" list for 2024.

7. Integrated eye care platform Eye Health America partnered with Venice, Fla.-based Medical, Laser, & Surgical Care of Vision and Eye Diseases, marking its 23rd partnership since 2018.

8. Stamford, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health partnered with Washington Eye Institute.

9. Westwood, Mass.-based Corza Medical opened a new Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation in Fenton, Mo., designed to advance the development of devices for ophthalmic surgeries and eye treatments.

10. Cleveland Clinic partnered with London-based Moorfields Private Eye Hospital to open a new outpatient center in the heart of London.

11. An 81-year-old in Elsmere, Ky., filed a lawsuit against Global Pharma Healthcare, claiming that its product, EzriCare Artificial Tears, caused an infection in her eye that led to countless medical appointments, multiple surgeries and an eight-day hospital stay.