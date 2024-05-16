Indiana physician pleads guilty to Medicaid fraud, obstruction of justice

A Muncie, Ind. physician has pleaded guilty to Medicaid fraud, among other charges, Muncie Star Press reported May 14.

William Hedrick, MD, who was previously convicted of illegally prescribing drugs, pleaded guilty April 25 in three different cases — which include unlawful dispensation of controlled substances, Medicaid fraud, obstruction of justice and harassment. His plea agreement calls for a dismissal of seven pending charges, including attempted bribery and unlawful dispersion of a controlled substance.

Dr. Hedrick, who worked at his medical office Indiana Pain Center, allegedly submitted fraudulent information to Medicaid. His sentencing is scheduled for June 13.

He was previously sentenced to two years of house arrest after he was found guilty of forgery. According to the report, his decisions at the clinic contributed to the overdose deaths of five patients.