Dr. Jane Edmond begins term as American Academy of Ophthalmology president

Jane Edmond, MD, has begun a one-year term as the 128th president of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Edmond specializes in pediatric and neuro-ophthalmology and serves as the inaugural chair of the department of ophthalmology at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School, director of the Mitchel and Shannon Wong Eye Institute, and vice dean of professional practice.

She was elected as president by 32,000 ophthalmologists. Dr. Edmond's top priorities in the role include addressing physician and staff shortages, patient safety reform, and monitoring nonphysicians trying to expand their scope of practice in eye surgery.

During her tenure at the University of Texas, Dr. Edmond oversaw the construction of two ophthalmology clinics, staff hiring and the launch of a new ophthalmology residency program, according to a Jan. 2 press release.