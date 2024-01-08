Vision Innovation Partners acquires Pennsylvania ophthalmology practice

Annapolis, Md.-based Vision Innovation Partners has added Bucks-Mont Eye Associates to its network of ophthalmology practices.

Bucks-Mont Eye Associates is located in Sellersville, Pa., and has four ophthalmologists and five optometrists, according to a Jan. 8 news release.

The practice is led by John Godfrey, OD, and Michael Posner, MD, and offers ophthalmology surgical care including cataracts, glaucoma, medical retina, oculoplastics and cornea treatment.

Vision Innovation Partners supports nearly 60 practice locations and 11 surgery centers across Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C., the release said.