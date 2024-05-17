Optum's SCA Health quietly bought 2 cardiovascular chains

Optum's ASC arm, Deerfiled, Ill.-based SCA Health, quietly purchased at least two cardiovascular providers in 2023, National Cardiovascular Partners and Pivotal Healthcare.

National Cardiovascular Partners comprises 21 cardiac catheterization and vascular labs. The platform was previously owned by Fresenius Medical Care, which confirmed in a January news release that it sold the organization.

The group is now listed as part of SCA Health on the company's website.

"Our evolved partnership with NCP exemplifies the opportunity for achieving successful collaboration, resulting in clinical expertise and strategic business outcomes," cardiologist Andrei Damian, MD, said on the site.

SCA Health also acquired Pivotal Healthcare in July 2023, according to Pitchbook. The Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.-based cardiovascular care platform has 11 affiliate practices and 14 locations, according to the company's website.

As of 2023, the most recent available information, SCA Health has more than 320 ASCs – making it one of the largest ASC chains in the U.S.

Becker's has reached out to SCA Health and will update this story if more information becomes available.