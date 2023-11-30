ReFocus Eye Health adds 7th ophthalmology group of 2023

Stamford, Conn.-based ReFocus Eye Health has partnered with Washington Eye Institute.

Based in Washington, D.C., Washington Eye Institute has eight clinicians and provides ophthalmology services to patients at its Greenbelt, Rockville and Cumberland, Md., offices, according to a Nov. 29 news release from ReFocus Eye Health.

The partnership marks the seventh ophthalmology group that ReFocus Eye Health has added in 2023.

ReFocus Eye Health supports 47 affiliate locations across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Washington, D.C., the release said.