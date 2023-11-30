Corza Medical opens ophthalmology tech and innovation center

Westwood, Mass.-based Corza Medical has opened a new Ophthalmology Center of Technology and Innovation in Fenton, Mo., designed to advance the development of devices for ophthalmic surgeries and eye treatments.

The 30,000-square-foot center will facilitate the prototyping of new product designs, enhance manufacturing capabilities, and expand research and development capabilities, according to a Nov. 30 press release.

Over the next three years, the center is expected to create 80 jobs in manufacturing, research and development, technical, and support positions.