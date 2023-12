Joshua Ong, MD, was named to Forbes' Healthcare "30 Under 30" list for 2024.

Dr. Ong, 28, is a resident ophthalmologist at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He studies swelling experienced by astronauts in the back of their eyes that can ultimately affect their vision. The goal of his research is to protect astronaut health for upcoming missions to Mars.

He published the first textbook and has written more than 80 papers on the condition, which affects approximately 70% of astronauts.