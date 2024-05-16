Gastroenterology groups getting snapped up: 5 deals to know

Gastroenterology groups are continuing to get bigger — at least 108 gastroenterology practices consolidated between 2019 and 2023 and more than 12 gastroenterology companies expanded their footprint in 2023.

Here are five deals to know in 2024:

1. ASC chain Surgery Partners inked a deal with New York City-based Gramercy Park Digestive Disease Center.

2. McLaren Greater Lansing (Mich.), an affiliate of McLaren Health Care, partnered with Lansing-based Digestive Health Institute, which is backed by Pinnacle GI Partners. The partnership allows nine Pinnacle providers to join McLaren Greater Lansing.

3. Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

4. GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island — Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates — further expanding its presence in the Northeast.

5. Atlantic, Iowa-based Cass Health partnered with Omaha, Neb.-based Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates to bring two GI specialists to Cass.