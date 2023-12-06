Clear Vision Center earns 1st office-based surgery accreditation in the state

Claire Wallace  

Troy, Mich.-based Clear Vision Center has become the first office-based surgery center in the state to earn a Quad A accreditation. 

Joshua Vrabec, MD, opened the state's first accredited in-office eye surgery suite in 2022, allowing cataract and LASIK patients to undergo eye procedures without traveling to a hospital or ASC. 

The Quad A accreditation recognizes Clear Vision Center for complying with up-to-date surgical protocols for infrastructure, equipment, medications, staff credentials and emergency response, according to a Dec. 6 press release. 

Quad A accreditations are typically given to ASCs, which could potentially be losing out on ophthalmology business due to the growing popularity of office-based procedures. 

Clear Vision is the first Michigan eye care center to pioneer the in-office surgery concept, having performed over 600 successful procedures to date. Dr. Vrabec has 20 years of eye surgery experience and has performed 6,000 procedures during his career. 

Office-based surgeries allow for lower costs, enhanced safety protocols, personalized care, no IV sedation and a 99% patient satisfaction rate, according to the release. 

