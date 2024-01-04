UVA Medicine taps new ophthalmology chair

The Charlottesville-based University of Virginia School of Medicine hastapped Albert Jun, MD, PhD, as its new chair of the department of ophthalmology effective May 6.

Dr. Jun is joining UVA from Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, where he served as chief of the division of cornea, cataract and external diseases at the Wilmer Eye Institute beginning in 2015.

Dr. Jun is an expert in corneal transplants and played a role in developing partial thickness corneal transplants, which have now become a standard care approach, according to a Jan. 4 press release from UVA.

During his time at Johns Hopkins, Dr. Jun mentored over 50 medical students and faculty members, oversaw a renovation of the division's patient-care areas and hired nine new faculty members to expand patient care.

He is succeeding Peter Netland, MD, PhD, who has served as UVA's chair since 2009.