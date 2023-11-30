Eye Health America adds 23rd practice partner

Claire Wallace -  

Integrated eyecare platform Eye Health America has partnered with Venice, Fla.-based Medical, Laser, & Surgical Care of Vision and Eye Diseases, marking its 23rd partnership since 2018. 

MLSCVED has been delivering care to patients in the region since 1999, led by ophthalmologist Mark Johnson, MD. The partnership expands Eye Health's reach in the Venice and Sarasota, Fla., regions. 

Eye Health is currently partnered with 96 physicians across 53 locations, 10 ASCs and over 1,200 employees in South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, according to a Nov. 30 press release. 





