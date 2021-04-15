The most expensive ASC projects so far in 2021

Becker's ASC Review has reported on seven new ASC projects that are expected to cost at least $25 million so far this year.

1. Orlando Health Jewett Orthopedic Institute is developing a 371,000-square-foot healthcare facility in Orlando, Fla. The whole project is expected to cost $187 million.

2. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on a $70 million medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Jax Spine & Pain Centers broke ground on a $25 million surgery center and medical office building in Jacksonville Feb. 17.

4. King of Prussia, Pa.-based Universal Health Services is developing a $69 million ASC as part of a $375 million hospital in Washington, D.C.

5. Vancouver Clinic and healthcare real estate developer PMB broke ground March 17 on their joint venture, a $75 million clinic in Vancouver, Wash.

6. An unnamed for-profit, private practice healthcare company and real estate developer Enclave are planning a $26 million facility in West Fargo, N.D.

7. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va.

